5 arrested in Ghaziabad for gang-raping 23-yr-old Delhi woman

Ghaziabad: Five persons have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 23-year old Delhi-based woman in Tronica City area of Ghaziabad.



The accused dragged the victim into some roadside bushes while she was learning to drive along with her two friends, said police on Monday.

According to police, those arrested have been identified as Mohd Juned (20), Mohd Imran (23), Mohd Tausif (19), Sultan Khan (19) and Harsh Bansal (21), all residents of Tronica city area.

“Accused Juned and Imran were arrested after a gun battle with police. Both sustained a bullet injury in the leg and were admitted to hospital for treatment. The other three accused were arrested during police raids” said Vivek Chandra Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of police (rural), Ghaziabad.

On Thursday, the victim and her female friend, who had purchased a new scooty, called their male friend to learn how to drive and headed to a vacant road.

“Both the women left the toy factory where they worked and went to learn driving. Three accused, Juned, Imran and Tausif were standing on the roadside and spotted them. The trio of accused stopped them, one of them dragged the girl into bushes while the other two caught the other woman and her male friend,” said Yadav.

“Somehow, the woman’s two friends rushed away from the spot and all the three accused took turns to rape the woman. They called two other men Harsh and Sultan who lived a few hundred meters away from the spot to rape her. However, a private car stopped near them and all of them fled away. The woman alerted police and lodged a complaint,” added Yadav.

Police said that they located the criminals through CCTV footage from a nearby camera.

“Based on the identification from the victim and CCTV footage from a nearby camera, police conducted raids and arrested Juned following a gun fight in which the accused was shot in leg during retaliatory firing from police. The other accused involved in crime were arrested on the basis of police interrogations,” the DCP further said.

Police are trying to find out the criminal background of the accused. All were produced before the court and sent to jail on Monday.