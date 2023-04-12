5 arrested for printing, selling fake IPL tickets

Delhi Police busted a racket that indulged in the printing and selling fake IPL tickets, and the police have apprehended five persons, including three juveniles, the cops said on Wednesday.

The apprehended persons have been identified as Rohit Chauhan (22), Dinesh Kori (18) and 3 CCL, all residents of Mumbai (Maharashtra).

Earlier on Tuesday, the cops nabbed three who were selling fake IPL match tickets outside the Arun Jaitley stadium. They were later identified as Piyush, Tarun Kumar and Md. Nasim, residents of Gurugram (Haryana), Daryaganj (Delhi) and Moradabad (UP), DCP Central, Sanjay Kumar

Sain said.

“During the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, the members of the team took their position around Arun Jaitley Cricket stadium in plain clothes.

The team members posed themselves as spectators. After a close vigil, the team noticed a few people engaged in selling tickets in black, and during this exercise, three people were apprehended along with 24 tickets. However, a total of 80 fake tickets were recovered from their

possession later.

They were selling IPL tickets costing Rs 1,250 at Rs 4,000 each,” DCP Sanjay Sain confirmed.