48-year-old Nigerian national arrested with 60 grams of heroin

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Narcotics Squad has arrested a Nigerian National drug peddler with 60 grams of heroin.



An anonymous source tipped the Narcotics Squad of the Delhi Police about the drug peddler. The accused was identified as Victor alias Kofy actor alias Ekene (48) son of Oyibo resident of Krishna Park, Devoli Road, Delhi.

Delhi Police’s Narcotics Squad conducted an operation in South Delhi to combat drug trafficking. Acting on a tip-off, officers apprehended a suspicious foreign national, Victor Kofy alias Ekene, seizing 60 grams of heroin. Victor, a 48-year-old Nigerian, was promptly arrested and charged under the NDPS Act.

The operation was led by ASI Ram Pratap, with ACP Operations overseeing.