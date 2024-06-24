48-year-old man dies after being hit by truck

NEW DELHI: A 48-year-old man died allegedly after being hit by a truck here, police said on Sunday.

The accused truck driver, Arun Kumar (22), has been arrested, they said.

The incident happened on June 15 at around 11.30 pm when a speeding truck hit a truck helper, identified as Tribhuvan, in front of the PWD office, near Ring Road, a senior police officer said, adding that he was taken to a hospital where he succumbed.

Police said that they checked the CCTV footage and subsequently identified the truck. Kumar was then nabbed from Uttar Pradesh and the vehicle was seized.