474 touts arrested at Delhi airport this year

Th e Delhi Police has arrested 474 touts from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport so far this year, compared to 220 who were caught in 2022, an official said on Wednesday. “Team eff orts have resulted in a substantial increase in the number of arrested touts in 2023, which stands at 474,

compared to 220 in 2022,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Devesh Kumar Mahla said. Police said touting is a menace that tarnishes the image and reputation of the IGIA. Th is poses a threat to the safety and security of passengers as the Delhi airport serves as a critical international gateway for travellers

from around the world, they said. “These touts have been consistently engaging in illegal activities, soliciting clients, and off ering services without any authorisation. Different teams have been keeping strict vigil on such activities and have arrested these touts,” DCP Mahla said.