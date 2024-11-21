47 survivors of 1984 anti-Sikh riots handed out job letters

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday distributed appointment letters to 47 survivors of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

According to a statement, six additional letters will be issued to successors of beneficiaries who have exceeded the age of service.

Speaking at an event in the Tilak Vihar area of west Delhi, Saxena announced that 437 pending applications for appointments are under verification.

The locality primarily houses the 1984 riot victims.

He also directed the Revenue department to organise special camps to expedite their resolution, the statement said.

Saxena announced that the colony, commonly referred to as “Widows’ Colony,” would be renamed based on residents’ recommendations.

He also approved a proposal seeking relaxation in recruitment qualifications for the victims’ kin, saying that the 1984 riots were a blot on Indian democracy.

Last month, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee urged the L-G to consider all eligible applicants, including those who had aged out or died, it added.