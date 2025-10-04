4,600+ kg of firecrackers seized; 10 held

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have seized over 4,600 kg of illegal firecrackers in multiple operations across the city ahead of the festive season, arresting 10 people so far.

The action follows the Delhi government’s complete ban on storage, sale and use of firecrackers to curb pollution during Diwali.

Major hauls include 3,580.4 kg from Rajouri Garden, 693 kg from Matiala, and 914 boxes from Mandoli. Accused individuals sourced stock from Meerut, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Punjab.

All have been booked under the Explosives Act, with investigations ongoing to trace the wider supply chain.

Police continue special drives in markets and residential areas to prevent illegal firecracker trade.