46-yr-old official dies in Income Tax CR Building blaze, 6 rescued

NEW DELHI: A 46-year-old office superintendent, who was a resident of east Delhi, passed away following a significant fire eruption within the Income Tax CR Building here on Tuesday, as reported by the police.



Authorities received a PCR call in the afternoon concerning a fire incident on the third floor of the CR Building in the ITO area.

The Delhi Fire Service said 21 fire tenders were rushed to the site after it received a call at 3.07 pm and it took around four hours to douse the blaze.

According to a police officer, the fire started in the office of the Commissioner in room number 325 on the third floor of the building. He said many of the employees were outside the building as it was lunchtime, otherwise, the casualty could have been more.

“It is suspected that fire occurred due to a short circuit in the air conditioner but the actual cause will be ascertained only after forensic examination’s report,” the officer said.

The Delhi Fire Services said that six people were rescued.

According to some videos which turned up on social media, the occupants of the building took shelter on a window ledge while escaping the fire. The firefighters helped them get down through ladders.

The fire broke out in the building located opposite the old Police Headquarters, which is still occupied by the force for some of its units.

The income tax department said there was no data loss due to the fire and condoled the death of the officer.

“No physical records have been damaged. There was no data loss pertaining to taxpayers as all Income Tax Returns are being filed online and all related proceedings are also being conducted electronically,” it said.

The tax department said that the superintendent died due to smoke, despite rescue attempts.

“Income Tax Department extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the departed soul and is extending every assistance to his family in this hour of grief,” it said.