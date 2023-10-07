450 workers of Roshanara Club on strike after DDA seals premises

New Delhi: Around 450 workers of the Roshanara Club have been on strike, organised by Roshanara Club Ltd Workers’ Union, in front of the club premises since they were forced out of the club premises on September 29, while the club management attempts to fight the DDA in court.



The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) evicted and took possession of the Roshanara Club premises on September 29, as the leases had expired in 2012 and 2017. The Club had been granted two premium free leases during the British Raj, which could be extended for 30 years each, with no provision for renewal or extension after.

Upon the termination of its leases the club had submitted representations for extensions but DDA claims they were rejected, following which eviction proceedings were started by the Central Zone Estate Officer.

“We had no prior notice of the eviction. On the night of September 28, we heard the club members talking about it and got a hint, but it was only a few hours before the DDA came to the club that the management informed us that we would not have to come to work tomorrow,” said Rakesh Maurya, Union president.

“We have been working here for a long time. Some of us have been working for 30-35 years and now suddenly we are without a livelihood. All of us have family members and children to take care of, and this move has affected at least 8,000 people,” said Tilu, Union general Secretary.

The workers, unsure of their future, have planned a march to the L-G Secretariat on October 11, starting from Roshanara Road.

According to the workers’ union, the DDA arrived with an enforcement of almost 200 personnel, which included police, independent officers and Authority officials, at 6 a.m. on the morning of October 29 to seal off the club. The workers were present in the club parking area when the eviction process was carried out and were forced out of the back gate, as officials took over.

All vehicles parked inside the club grounds were asked to be moved and the club gates for visitors and workers were locked and sealed off, with eviction and possession notices posted by the Authority.

The club management has accused DDA of violating a court stay order through their eviction proceedings, and have filed a Contempt of Court charge against them, whose hearing is scheduled for October 11.

“Today we had a hearing on the reopening of the club. The court has reserved its order till Monday-Tuesday, after which we will plan further,” said Ajay Singh, Joint Secretary of the Club.