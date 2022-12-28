'450 beds reserved in LNJP Hospital for Covid patients'

New Delhi: Loknayak Jaiprakash Hospital has a total number of 2,000 beds, out of which 450 beds have been reserved for Covid patients and if needed, we will increase the number of Covid beds by using the resources of the hospital, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday while reviewing the operational readiness of Loknayak Jayaprakash Hospital with the senior health department officials.



Speaking about the Delhi government's preparations for Corona, Sisodia said that at present 8,200 Covid beds are reserved in Delhi government hospitals and if needed, the capacity of beds will be increased from 25,000 to 36,000. In addition, the Delhi government has more than 6,000 oxygen cylinders, oxygen tankers to transport oxygen, and 928 metric tons of medical oxygen storage capacity.

He further said that the availability of medical oxygen at Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital has increased manifold as compared to last time. Five PSA plants have also been installed here, Sisodia added. He said, "The preparation of the hospital is of such a level that within 5 minutes of the arrival of a patient, he will be taken to the designated place in the hospital where he needs treatment and the required procedure will start immediately."

The Deputy Chief Minister also reviewed the availability of hospital beds, condition of ICU beds, availability of medical oxygen, necessary training of doctors and other medical and paramedical staff, etc and directed the hospital administration to remain vigilant about the cases and management of Covid situation.

He said, "During previous waves, more than 25,000 Covid infected were treated in this hospital. Delhi government is regularly reviewing the preparedness of all the hospitals with respect to Covid."

Sisodia then added that the hospital and health directorate of the Delhi government is fully prepared to fight against Corona and save the citizens of Delhi. We need to be alert instead of being afraid of Corona right now, he said.

In a bid to boost preparations to deal with COVID, the Delhi Government has put 8200 covid beds in different government hospitals and if needed the number of beds can be increased to 36,000. Along with 928 metric ton medical oxygen storage capacity, 6,000 oxygen cylinders have been reserved under the Delhi government. While the daily capacity to conduct Covid-19 tests has been pushed to 1 lakh.