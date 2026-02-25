45-yr-old man jumps to death

NEW DELHI: A 45-year-old man died on Tuesday after he allegedly jumped in front of a train at the Uttam Nagar East Metro station, police said.

Information was received from the station controller at 10:12 am that a man had jumped onto the tracks at the Metro station.

“The incident took place at 9:50 am when the man climbed down from the platform onto the tracks and was run over by a train,” DCP (Metro) Kushal Pal Singh said. The deceased, identified as Maharaj Singh from Rajasthan, worked as a house painter and had come to Delhi to attend the wedding of his niece. Police said Singh had long battled depression and was under treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, which he visited on Monday. He is survived by his wife and three children. The body was sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for post-mortem.