45-yr-old man electrocuted outside his hut

NEW DELHI: A 45-year-old man was electrocuted outside his hut following heavy rainfall in north Delhi’s Sadar



Bazar area.

“On Wednesday, a PCR call was received regarding electrocution of a man at Sadar Bazar police station,” a senior police officer said.

The victim, identified as Pramod from Samastipur in Bihar, was taken to HR Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Pramod, who ran a small eatery and lived in a hut, was electrocuted due to an unauthorized electricity connection after heavy rain caused waterlogging. An FIR under Section 106(1) of the BNS

was filed, and an autopsy is underway.