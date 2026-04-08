45-yr-old held for sexually assaulting minor

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly sexually harassing an eight-year-old girl in Delhi’s Rohini area, police said on Tuesday, after a video showing him being beaten by locals circulated on social media.



According to Delhi Police, the incident came to light after the video surfaced online, in which the accused was seen being thrashed by the public over allegations of sexual misconduct with the minor.

In a statement posted on X, Delhi Police said a video going viral on social media is from Delhi’s Aman Vihar area, where, under the pretext of repairing a speaker, the accused lured an 8-year-old girl to his home and sexually assaulted her. “The Delhi Police has taken strict action against the accused and arrested him under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 8 of the POCSO Act,” read the statement of the police.

Police also requested citizens not to take the law into their own hands under any circumstances and to immediately inform the police about any such criminal, so that legal action can be taken against them.