42nd India International Trade Fair 2023 ends

New Delhi: In a culmination that exceeded expectations, the 42nd edition of the India International Trade Fair (IITF 2023) concluded on Nov 27, breaking records and redefining standards in the realm of international trade exhibitions.



Hosted at the newly redeveloped Bharat Mandapam Complex, the event witnessed significant milestones, marked by a paradigm shift towards enhancing the visitor experience.

The technology and digital transactions took centre stage at this year’s IITF.

A staggering 90 per cent of tickets were purchased online, contributing to a hassle-free entry experience and addressing concerns of overcrowding. ‘Tickets were available online, providing a seamless mechanism for ease of buying tickets,’ stated organisers.

The sheer scale of the event was unprecedented, covering approximately 1,15,000 square meters, setting a new area record.

With smart planning, wide pathways, and a state-of-the-art basement parking facility accommodating 3,000 cars, the infrastructure aimed at ensuring both convenience and safety for over 1,50,000 daily visitors.

The introduction of a world-class traffic management system and a network of shuttle services further enhanced accessibility.

The fair’s vibrancy emanated from the participation of over 3,500 exhibitors, resulting in shattered sales records.

Digital modes, including UPI, played a significant role in financial transactions, signalling a shift towards a cashless economy.

Foreign exhibitors praised the robust digital financial infrastructure of the country.

In a cultural shift for the organising body, ITPO, the focus shifted from ‘profit maximisation’ to ‘visitor satisfaction.’

‘Sanitation, security, and parking staff were more than doubled,’ affirmed organisers, highlighting a novel initiative to encourage cleanliness through visitor participation.

The implementation of 5G network connectivity showcased a commitment to cutting-edge technology, ensuring a seamless digital experience.

The fair surpassed expectations, not just in attendance and sales but in dedication to innovation and modernisation.

At the closing ceremony, Pradeep Singh Kharola, Chairman and Managing Director, ITPO, announced, ‘Business generated is above 1,500 crores as compared to 950 crores of last year.’

He commended the media for extensive coverage and participants for their faith in the IITF format.

Awards were conferred to exhibitors across categories, with Odisha, Assam, and Rajasthan winning top honours in the States and Union Territories category.

Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan was celebrated, with Punjab, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh receiving recognition for cleanliness.

In the foreign pavilions, UAE, Thailand, and Turkey were acknowledged for their contributions. Ministries and departments, PSUs, and the private sector were also recognised for their excellence in thematic presentations and contributions to empowering India.

In his ‘Vote of Thanks,’ Rajat Agarwal, Executive Director, ITPO, acknowledged the challenges faced by ‘Team ITPO’ and thanked supporting agencies, Shramjeevis, and the media for their positive coverage.