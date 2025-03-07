42K seats up for grabs as Delhi conducts EWS admission draw

New Delhi: In a significant step toward equitable education, the Delhi government on Wednesday held its first computerised draw of lots for admissions under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Disadvantaged Group (DG) categories in private schools. A total of 42,000 seats were available across entry-level classes, with thousands of families hoping for a chance to secure quality education for their children.

To expand access to education, the Delhi government recently raised the income eligibility limit for EWS applicants from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per year. Education Minister Ashish Sood emphasised that this move would allow a greater number of underprivileged children to benefit from private school education.

The admissions draw saw overwhelming participation, with 1,00,854 applications for 24,933 nursery seats, 40,488 applications for 4,682 KG seats, and 62,598 applications for 14,430 seats in Class 1.

Following the draw, the names of selected students were securely recorded, and a signed CD with the results was submitted to the Director of Education for safekeeping. Parents of successful applicants will receive notifications by the evening and will be called to the Directorate of Education (DoE) office for document verification.

Addressing concerns over past irregularities, the government introduced several new measures to enhance transparency. “We have implemented a redraw option for objections, restricted mobile phone usage at the venue, and ensured complete video surveillance,” said Sood. The event, held at the Old Secretariat, was attended by parents and media representatives to reinforce public

trust in the process.

Sood stressed that the era of preferential school admissions based on privilege or influence was over. “Admissions will no longer be dictated by dynasty or connections but by a transparent, fair system that gives every child an equal opportunity,” he stated.

The entire draw was conducted under the strict supervision of a special committee from the Directorate of Education, which will retain a sealed CD of the final results for official records.