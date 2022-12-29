4,26,058 Receive Pension After House Panel Summons Officials

Around 4,26,058 senior citizens pensioners received their pension after the Petitions Committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly summoned officials of the finance department as well as the social welfare department to get to the bottom of the matter.

Giving details about the meeting, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the Committee has learnt that out of the pension of Rs 2,000 given to the elderly, some 1,11,361 people received a share of Rs 200 from the central government and Rs 1,800 from Delhi government. For the last one and a half years, the Centre has not been giving its share of Rs 200 for the pension of the elderly, there is a constant delay of 2-3 months in the pension of the elderly on part of the Finance Department because of the missing Rs 200, he said.

"The Petitions Committee of Delhi Legislative Assembly had summoned officials of the Finance Department and Social Welfare Department today; we have directed them to find a permanent solution to the problem immediately," Bharadwaj said.

Out of the Rs 2,000 pension that is given to some senior citizens, a component of Rs 200 comes from the Central government. The remaining amount of Rs 1,800 is provided by the state government But for the last 18 months, the Central Government has not been providing its share of Rs 200. "Because of this the government file on pensions keeps going back and forth between the Social Welfare Department and the Finance Department and due to this the pension has been getting delayed by 3 months," Bharadwaj added.mpost