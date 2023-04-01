416 Covid cases in Delhi, positivity rate at 14.37%

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 416 fresh Covid cases on Saturday, the highest in over seven months, with a positivity rate of 14.37 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

Also, one Covid-related death was reported, stated the department’s latest bulletin that had two additional sections to describe the fatality — “Primary cause of death is Covid - zero; primary cause of death is not Covid. Covid finding is incidental - one”.

It mentioned that the death toll now stands at 26,529. The health department did not share a bulletin on Friday.

The death toll due to the infection stood at 26,526, according to the Thursday bulletin.

Delhi had recorded 295 coronavirus cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 12.48 per cent. On Wednesday, the city had logged 300 cases, the first time since August 31, and two deaths while the positivity rate had mounted to 13.89 per cent.

On August 31, the city had logged 377 cases.

Delhi had recorded 214 cases with a positivity rate of 11.82 per cent on Tuesday, 115 cases with a positivity rate of 7.45 per cent on Monday, 153 cases with a positivity rate of 9.13 per cent on Sunday and 139 cases with a positivity rate of 4.98 per cent on last Saturday.

The Delhi government is keeping an eye on the spurt in Covid cases in the national capital and is “prepared to face any eventuality”, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had

said on Friday.