411 polluting industrial units shut after citywide inspections: DPCC

New Delhi: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has ordered the closure of 411 industrial units found operating without mandatory consent and causing visible air and water pollution across the national capital, marking a significant escalation in action against polluting industries amid worsening air quality.

The action follows a joint inspection drive by the DPCC, the Revenue Department and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) across 28 notified industrial areas and 27 redevelopment areas in the city. The survey, which began on December 9, is still underway.

Officials said that 1,586 industrial units in notified industrial areas were inspected till December 20, of which 232 were found operating without DPCC consent and causing visible pollution. In redevelopment areas, 1,102 units were inspected and 179 were found violating pollution norms. Based on these findings, the DPCC issued closure orders on December 21 to all 411 non-compliant units.

The inspection drive was launched following directions from Delhi Environment and Forest Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Parallel inspections are also being carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to identify illegal and unauthorised industrial units operating within city limits.

The closures come amid a broader crackdown under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-IV), with the Delhi government placing polluting industries at the centre of its enforcement strategy.

Sirsa has warned that industrial units violating air-pollution norms will be sealed immediately without further notice, and those failing to apply for mandatory OECM certification by the December 31 deadline will face strict action.

Authorities have said the intensified enforcement is aimed at ensuring strict compliance with environmental standards and deterring repeat violations. The government has reiterated that no leniency will be shown towards industries found polluting the environment, as sustained industrial emissions continue to contribute significantly to Delhi’s poor air quality.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Monday, with the 24-hour average Air Quality Index recorded at 373 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The capital has been battling persistent smog and toxic air for weeks, prompting repeated implementation of emergency measures under the Graded Response Action Plan.

Alongside industrial action, the government has intensified dust-control measures, including round-the-clock road cleaning, water sprinkling and large-scale bio-mining operations at landfill sites, as part of efforts to curb pollution levels and protect public health.