41-year-old man arrested for trying to extort Rs 2 crore from a builder

New Delhi: The South district police of Delhi recently arrested a person who extorted Rs 2 crore from a builder, and a case was registered in Greater Kailash police station in this regard, police informed on Friday. Police confirmed that the accused has been identified as 41-year-old Bhupender, a resident of Delhi’s Mehrauli.



Deputy Commissioner of Police, South district, Chandan Chawdhary said, “On May 10, a complainant, a resident of G.K- I who is a builder, reported at GK police station that he received a death threat after which he was forced to give Rs 2 crore by 4 pm and at around 05:05 pm... Accordingly, on the statement of the complainant, a case under section 507 IPC was registered and an investigation was taken up.”

During the investigation, the team tried to trace the location of the number from which the complainant received the messages. However, the mobile number was found to be switched off. Besides, the enmity angle was also analysed as the ex-employees of the builder were also kept under watch.

The team started working by using technical apparatus to track the details of messages generated by the mobile device. Technical analysis was mounted. The team also analysed CCTV footage to get any clue about the accused. On Wednesday, the location of the accused was traced in the Mehrauli area. Immediately, the staff apprehended the accused, the DCP confirmed further.

Police recovered an old SIM and mobile phone used in the commission of the crime. Accordingly, section 384 IPC (Punishment for Extortion) was also added. The accused was arrested and the recovered case property was seized.

During the interrogation, the accused disclosed that he and his family have been in debt for the last three years. He is a heart patient and has gone bypass surgery. He was in need of money to pay his medical bills. Hence, he targeted the complainant, a renowned builder.