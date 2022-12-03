40K police personnel will be deployed at MCD polling booths

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements in view of the upcoming MCD election that will be held on



Sunday. According to senior police officials, a total of 40,000 Delhi Police personnel will be deployed at the polling booths in the 250 municipal wards while at least 20,000 Home Guards of Delhi, Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Haryana will be deployed. Besides, 108 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and State Armed Police (SAP) will also be deployed in Delhi during the MCD polls.

Usha Rangnani (DCP) Northwest said: "In order to maintain proper law and order during MCD elections, she along with senior police officials of the district held a general briefing of all staff, including local police, para-military forces, DAP force and Home Guards Friday, where the staff were briefed to ensure smooth conduct of polling in a free, fair and transparent manner."

"The guidelines issued by the Election Commission regarding the Model Code of Conduct were explained and they were directed for its proper implementation. All the arrangements made at the polling booths were properly checked and staff were directed to remain alert & vigilant at their duty points, in order to facilitate Presiding Officers and for the convenience of the general public," Rangnani further added.

"Staff were sensitised and briefed to exhibit best and impartial conduct, remain vigilant for any miscreants (including any terror activities) and carry out duties in compliance with the Model Code of Conduct," DCP North Delhi, Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

In the process, the Delhi Police is fully prepared to ensure that the democratic process of elections is carried out peacefully and in a fair manner, an official added.