₹400-cr interchange to boost access to Noida Int’l Airport

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is expediting infrastructure work to ensure seamless connectivity to the upcoming Noida International Airport. On Monday, NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav inspected the ongoing construction of the key interchange linking the Yamuna Expressway with the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE), along with the 8-km-long airport link road.

The interchange is being built near Jaganpur Afzalpur village at the 10-km point of the Yamuna Expressway. With an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore, the cloverleaf and loop-style interchange will provide direct access between EPE and the Yamuna Expressway. Officials said this link will greatly benefit commuters from various districts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, offering faster access to the airport.

During the visit, Yadav reviewed the progress of the interchange and the 30-metre-wide link road, as well as a 750-metre-long secondary access road. These routes will connect the airport to major expressways including the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, DND–Faridabad–Ballabhgarh corridor, and the KMP Expressway.

The NHAI Chairman instructed officials and contractors to complete all work on time, stressing the importance of operational readiness before the airport becomes functional. He also assessed land acquisition, relocation of utilities, and other potential delays. Coordination with YEIDA, Airports Authority of India (AAI), and the Uttar Pradesh government was urged for timely resolution of issues.

Yadav highlighted that the interchange and road connectivity are crucial components for the airport’s success. He issued strict directions to maintain quality and timelines.

YEIDA ACEO Nagendra Pratap and OSD Shailendra, along with senior NHAI officials, were present during the inspection. The visit underscores the government’s determined push to accelerate infrastructure projects linked to Noida International Airport, set to become a major aviation hub in North India.