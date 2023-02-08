40-yr-old man shot dead

A 40-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh, who used to work at a travel agency, was shot dead over business rivalry in north Delhi’s Mori Gate area, police said on Wednesday.

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police received information on Monday that a body had been found at shop number 22, bus office, Gol Chakkar, Mori Gate, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The deceased was identified as Akhilesh Tiwari, a resident of Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh. He used to work at a travel agency, he said.

An inspection has been carried out by the crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams, police said.

After recording the statement of the relatives, the body was sent to Subzi Mandi mortuary for postmortem, they said.

During the autopsy, the doctor found a bullet in the deceased’s skull which had penetrated from the left eye, the DCP said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act was registered and further investigation is underway, police said.