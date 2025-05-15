40-yr-old man beaten to death; two accused arrested

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old man was brought dead to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital late last night following a violent altercation in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Rajouri Garden Police Station.The deceased has been identified as Pintu (40) resident of TC Champ, Delhi.

According to the police reports, the deceased reportedly succumbed to injuries sustained during a brutal assault involving two men. Initial information about the incident was received around 9:45 PM by the Rajouri Garden Police Station. However, after preliminary verification, jurisdiction was established under the Tilak Nagar Police Station.

Senior officers launched an inquiry after Pintu, 40, died following an assault in Tilak Nagar. He was attacked during a quarrel and later declared dead at DDU Hospital.

Two suspects were arrested within hours. Police are examining evidence, with further investigations and postmortem results expected to

clarify the motive.