40 teams shortlisted for Delhi’s Industrial Ideathon 2025 finale

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday announced the 40 finalist teams for the Grand Finale of its inaugural Industrial Ideathon 2025, scheduled for August 22. The contest, launched to bring student-driven solutions to industrial challenges, saw participation from 652 teams across the Capital.

Industries minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, while announcing the results, said, “The overwhelming response to the Industrial Ideathon proves that our youth is eager to participate in policymaking with capabilities of offering real-world business solutions. The finalists, from NSUT, IGDTUW, SSCBS, GGSIPU and other institutions, demonstrate how Delhi’s students are driving innovation across logistics, ease of doing business, technology adoption and MSME resilience.”

Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) emerged as the frontrunner with 10 finalist teams, followed by Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) with six. Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies (SSCBS) and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) contributed five each. Teams from Delhi University’s Kirorimal College, Delhi Technological University (DTU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi, and several private engineering colleges also made the cut. The 40 finalists are divided into four challenge categories, Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Ease of Doing Business, Leveraging Frontier Technologies, and Strengthening MSMEs. Ideas range from AI-driven supply chain platforms to streamlined compliance systems for startups, robotics and automation for industries, and innovative models to boost MSME access to finance and markets.

From an initial pool of 652 registrations, 124 teams advanced to the preliminary round on August 13, with 40 now set to compete in the finale. Winning teams will share prizes worth Rs.40 lakh and gain direct industry exposure and recognition.

Sirsa added, “Our youth are participating and excelling in solving real-world industrial challenges. Their passion and perseverance are truly exciting to witness.”