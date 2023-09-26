4-yr-old girl sexually assaulted in Greater Noida

Noida: A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man living in her neighbourhood in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida area on Monday, police said.



The incident took place in a village under the Jewar police station, they said and added that the accused (40) is at large.

‘The girl’s father lodged a complaint with police that the accused lured her to his home and then forced himself on her,’ a police spokesperson said.

‘An FIR has been registered at the local police station and multiple teams formed to nab the accused,’ the official said.