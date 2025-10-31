4-year-old crushed to death in Noida; car driver arrested

Noida: A 4-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a car that was reversing in Sector-31A under Noida’s Sector-20 police station area, on Wednesday night.

According to the police, the deceased child, identified as Abhi, was the son of Ashish, a daily wage labourer, who lives with his family in Sector-31. On Wednesday evening, Abhi had gone to a nearby shop to buy some household items. While returning home, he came under the wheels of a car that was reversing in the residential lane.

Locals rushed the injured child to a nearby hospital, but despite efforts by doctors, Abhi succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Following the incident, the boy’s father lodged a formal complaint against the car driver.

The police have taken the driver into custody and seized the vehicle involved in the accident. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Officials said that the

matter is under investigation to determine whether the incident was a result of negligence or lack of caution while reversing the vehicle.

The death of the young boy has plunged the family into deep sorrow, with neighbours consoling the grief-stricken parents.

Residents of the area have demanded stricter safety measures and more awareness among vehicle owners to ensure such tragedies do not recur. Many pointed out that narrow residential lanes and careless parking practices often put children and pedestrians at risk.

Police have assured that appropriate legal action will be taken once the investigation is complete.