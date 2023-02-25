4-year-old among 4 dead after truck overturns on them

New Delhi: Four people, including a four-year-old boy, were killed after a truck overturned and fell on them in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat area in the early hours of Saturday, police said.



Police received information at around 1.30 am that a truck had overturned in street number 10, Anand Parbat and some people, including labourers, were stuck under it, a senior officer said.

The truck belonging to a private firm was lifted with the help of a crane, DCP (Central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said, adding that the bodies of three people, who were killed on the spot, and a severely-injured man were pulled out. The injured man, Killu, 40, was rushed to the nearby Jeevan Mala hospital, but he also succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Among other dead, was Anuj, the four-year-old son of Killu, a 30-year-old Ramesh and his wife 25-year-old wife Sonam. All of them were from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh, the DCP said.

The driver of the speeding truck lost control over the vehicle, which overturned and fell on the labourers who were engaged in road construction work, the officer said. The driver of the vehicle at fault, Suman Kumar, has been apprehended.