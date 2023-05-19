4 stuck in resto-bar lift; rescued by fire brigade

New Delhi: Four people remained stuck inside the lift of a resto bar in Connaught Place before they were rescued by the fire department in a “tough” one-hour-long operation.

According to the fire department, it got a call at 11.14 pm Wednesday that some people were stuck inside the lift of My Bar Headquarters restaurant and bar.

The department rushed one fire tender and one rescue tender immediately to the spot, it said.

The firemen found that the patrons of the bar were stuck inside the lift because of a mechanical glitch which had jammed the lift’s doors. The lift was coming down from the first floor to the ground floor when it suffered the glitch, the fire officials said.

Later, a mechanic was called who, along with the firemen, opened the lift and managed to rescue the four people. No one reported hurt in the incident, they said.

The operation, which was headed by ADO Rajesh Shukla, was completed in one hour, the officials said.

Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg informed about the incident in a tweet and called it a “tough” rescue operation.

No complaint was received from the people rescued, said a senior police officer.