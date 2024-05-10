4 nabbed in Noida teen’s murder case

GREATER NOIDA: Four persons including a woman have been arrested by Gautam Buddh Nagar police in connection with the murder of the 14-year old son of a Greater Noida based businessman who was kidnapped and murdered, said police officials on Thursday.



According to the police, Manoj Sharma and Kunal Bhati from Greater Noida and Himanshu Chaudhary from Bulandshahr were arrested on Wednesday. Tanvi, Himanshu’s girlfriend from Haryana who is an MBBS student was detained on Thursday. Cops stated that Kunal was shot in leg during retaliatory firing from police.

Kunal Kumar, son of Krishna Kumar Sharma and a resident of Greater Noida, disappeared on May 1 from outside their restaurant, ‘Shiva Dhaba,’ located in the Beta 2 Police Station area. A CCTV footage captured him walking behind a woman and then sitting inside a car near the restaurant. His body was discovered in a canal in the neighboring Bulandshahr district on May 5. Police said that the accused persons hatched the plan after watching a crime web series and learned how to hide evidence and mislead the police. “During interrogations, the arrested accused told police that before January 2024, Shiva Dhaba belonged to the accused Manoj. As he was unable to repay a loan of Rs 2 lakhs he had to transfer the ownership to Krishna Kumar,” said Additional CP, Babloo Kumar.

“Accused Manoj and Himanshu, along with their partner Kunal Bhati and their female friend, made a plan that if Krishna Kumar’s son is killed, he will be left alone and will not be able to run the dhaba and Manoj will again get the operations. “All the accused decided to become partners and upon getting the opportunity, the accused Manoj, along with his fellow co-accused Himanshu, Kunal Bhati, and the woman carried out the murder of Krishna Kumar’s son,” added Kumar. A senior police officer said that the accused watched a crime web series on Netflix to learn how to destroy evidence after a murder.

“They Prepared the plan for about a month and Himanshu included his friend Kunal and his girlfriend Tanvi in the crime,” police said.

Police said that the accused kidnapped Kunal and took him to the flat at JP Wish town society in Sector-127 of Noida.

“His hands and mouth were tied with tape when Himanshu strangled him to death.

They kept his body in a trolley bag and took it to Bulandshahr and threw it in a canal. The accused kept changing locations and vehicle number to evade arrest,” a senior police officer said