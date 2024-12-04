4 nabbed for trafficking heroin: Cops

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Narcotics Task Force of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has dismantled a drug trafficking syndicate and arrested four peddlers, seizing 310 grams of high-quality heroin worth over 1 crore rupees in the international market. The accused were identified as Roshan Lal (42) resident of Kailash Vihar, Aman Vihar, Delhi, Dharmbir alias Dharmu (40) resident of Kanhaiya Nagar, Delhi, Rohit Gusain alias Musa (30) resident of Sector 21, Rohini, Delhi, and Dushyant Chopra (34) resident of Sustain Green Building, Sector 45, Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

On November 19, the ANTF raided a drug trafficking operation in Rohini, arresting Roshan Lal and his brother Dharambir after finding 310 grams of heroin in a scooter. Roshan, a repeat offender with five previous criminal cases, was the main supplier. Further investigations led to the arrest of Rohit Gusain on November 24, and Dushyant Chopra on November 26. Gusain, a drug addict and trafficker, sold heroin to others, including Chopra, who led a lavish lifestyle funded by drug sales and had a criminal history of eight cases.