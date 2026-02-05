4 nabbed for late-night firing near Shahdara Metro Stn; illegal pistol, stolen car recovered

NEW DELHI: The Metro Unit of the Delhi Police has arrested four men for their alleged involvement in a late-night firing incident near Shahdara Metro Station in northeast Delhi, officials said.



The accused have been identified as Sanjeet Kumar alias Sagar (40), a resident of Mahendra Park; Javed Kureshi (45) of Makki Sarai, Shahdara; Mujahid (52) from Jahangirpuri; and Gufran alias Kalia, police said. According to the police, a country-made 9 mm pistol with a magazine and a stolen car fitted with forged registration details were recovered, leading to the busting of what officials described as an armed criminal module operating in the area.

The incident took place on the intervening night of January 27 and 28, when a PCR call alerted police to gunfire near an EV charging station close to Shahdara Metro Station. On reaching the spot, officers found that two bullets had hit a parked pick-up vehicle.

The complainant told police that four men arrived in a car displaying political flags and stickers, following which one of them fired multiple rounds before the group fled.

A case was registered at Shahdara police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

Analysis of CCTV footage helped investigators trace the suspects’ movements and identify two of the accused. Within 24 hours, Sanjeet Kumar, Javed Kureshi and Mujahid were apprehended after a trap was laid near ISBT Kashmiri Gate. They were intercepted while travelling in a car later found to be stolen and bearing fake number plates.

The fourth and main accused, Gufran alias Kalia, was arrested on February 2 near the entrance of the Karkardooma Court complex while he was allegedly attempting to surrender. On his disclosure, police recovered the weapon of offence from an abandoned DMRC toilet near Makki Sarai. His mobile phone was seized for forensic examination.

Police said vehicle verification revealed that the car had been stolen from Haryana and re-registered using forged documents. Gufran is allegedly involved in over a dozen previous criminal cases across several Delhi police stations. Further investigation is underway to identify additional links and associates.