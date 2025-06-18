4 members of gang held for Delhi Metro thefts

New Delhi: Police have arrested four members of an organised gang involved in stealing mobile phones and valuables from Delhi Metro commuters, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team apprehended four suspects on Tuesday while they were roaming inside the Metro network to identify potential victims, he said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused were part of the same gang involved in theft incidents within the Metro network and had assigned roles to execute thefts in a coordinated manner.

The arrested people have been identified as Sharukh (28), Aayush alias Sukha (21), Amir (19) and Noor Mohammad (42).

"One mobile phone, which had been stolen the same day, was recovered from their possession," said the officer. Further investigation is underway to establish their involvement in other similar theft cases.