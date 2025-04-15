4-member PWD team to oversee projects

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Public Works Department has constituted a four-member monitoring unit for the timely completion of several projects recently assigned to it, officials said on Monday. The committee, which will have an executive engineer, an architect and two assistant engineers, will submit a fortnightly report.

“The unit will monitor the timeline of various important tenders, issues related to air quality monitoring and dust mitigation measures,” PWD said in an order. CM Rekha Gupta recently ordered the installation of 1,000 water sprinklers on streetlight poles across the city. The job will be undertaken by the PWD with four sprinklers planned for every 250 municipal wards. The Delhi government has identified 233 traffic congestion points, with 123 under PWD jurisdiction. Gupta has ordered that traffic at these points be eased by June. The unit will also review proposals for central government funding and assistance from

national bodies like NHAI.