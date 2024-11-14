4 lakh challans issued for improper parking

NEW DELHI: Delhi Traffic Police has issued more than four lakh challans for improper parking at and around metro stations till October 22 this year, which was over 21 per cent as compare to the corresponding period last year, according to official data.

The data showed that a total of 4.46 lakh challans were issued this year, while then number was 3.61 lakh in 2023 till October 22. Police had issued a total of 4.70 lakh challans in 2023. Similarly, police issued 9.26 lakh notices this year and the number was 10.86 lakh in 2023 till December 31, the data showed.

According to police, traffic personnel issue challans on-site, while online notices are generated through traffic violation cameras. Police towed 1.58 lakh vehicles in 2024 up to 22 October and 1.60 lakh in 2023. This year, 94,186 challans were issued for driving against traffic, over 65 per cent higher than 2023’s 47,828. Major causes of congestion include improper parking, driving against traffic, and obstructions from e-rickshaws and other vehicles, particularly around metro stations. Police conduct regular enforcement drives and deploy staff at all metro stations. Road safety programmes were also held, distributing reflective stickers for cyclist visibility.