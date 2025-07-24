4 kg gold stolen from Karol Bagh showroom; manager nabbed

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested a manager of a Vishal Chains jewellery showroom for the theft of 4 kg of gold. The incident came to light following a complaint registered at Karol Bagh Police Station. The accused, Manoj Dosand (36), son of Soban Singh and a resident of Pratap Nagar, Gulabi Bagh, New Delhi, had worked at the showroom for over 12 years, managing 70–80 kg of antique and regular gold jewellery.

He went missing on 26 June 2025, and on 1 July, the showroom reported the disappearance of approximately 4 kg of gold. A stock audit confirmed a shortage of 3,980 grams, all under Manoj’s supervision. His wife filed a missing person report on 29 June, and an FIR was lodged on 3 July.

A joint team from Special Staff and Karol Bagh Police Station, led by Inspector Rohit Kumar and supervised by the Additional DCP, Central District, tracked Manoj across multiple states using technical surveillance and CCTV analysis.

He was eventually located in a hotel in Ooty and arrested on 20 July.

Police recovered 100 grams of gold, Rs 2.3 lakh in cash, and two phones. Manoj admitted to selling stolen gold to local jewellers and using the money for online gambling. The investigation continues.