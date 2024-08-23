4 juveniles apprehended for murder of 52-year-old

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have apprehended four juveniles in connection with the murder of 52-year-old Parveen from Village Rithala. On Thursday morning, Parveen was discovered with multiple stab wounds and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. The incident was reported at 5:20 am via a PCR call to Vijay Vihar Police Station, which led to a swift response by local police.

The team, led by the SHO and under the supervision of ACP and DCP Rohini, quickly pursued leads using local informers and analysing footage from 100 to 150 CCTV cameras. The suspects, aged 15 to 17, were identified and apprehended from their hideouts in the area. During interrogation, they confessed to targeting Parveen for robbery. When he resisted, they stabbed him before fleeing. The knife used in the crime has

been recovered.