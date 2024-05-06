4 juveniles apprehended for murder of 35-year-old man

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have apprehended four juveniles for brutally stabbing a 35-year-old man who had allegedly threatened one of the juveniles.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Jafrabad Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Nazir alias Nanhe (35), son of Sabir, a resident of Chauhan Bangar, Akhade Wali Gali, Jafrabad. According to the Police, the murder occurred near Mangla Hospital in Chauhan Bangar on Sunday evening.

Authorities were alerted to the crime around 6:59 pm, shortly after the attack took place. The deceased, Nazir, suffered multiple stab wounds to his forehead, neck, and abdomen.

According to the initial investigation, the attack happened while he was riding his scooter in the vicinity of his residence. Nazir was found approximately 250 meters from his home in a narrow alley known locally as Mangla Hospital Wali Gali.

Delhi Police have confirmed that the four suspects, all minors, confessed to the murder during interrogation.

They claimed the motive was retaliation against Nazir, who had allegedly threatened one of them two days prior to the incident. Details of the altercation and the sequence of events leading to Nazir’s death are still being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

Nazir was a known figure to the local police and had a history of involvement in various criminal activities, including robbery and attempts to murder. His record included multiple cases registered at the Jafrabad Police Station.

Police are currently scanning CCTV footage from the area to gather more evidence and ascertain the exact circumstances of the crime.

The Station House Officer of Jafrabad leads the team handling the case, which has been officially registered as murder.

The murder in Jafrabad has deeply unsettled the local community, sparking concerns about increasing youth involvement in violent crimes.

The incident highlights troubling issues surrounding the influence and impact of criminal behavior on young individuals in the area.