4 juveniles apprehended, 19-year-old arrested for attempting to kill minor

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested a man and apprehended four juveniles for allegedly attempting to kill a minor by stabbing him, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place in southwest Delhi’s RK Puram area on Friday, they said.

The 16-year-old boy, who was a resident of Sector-4 of RK Puram, was returning home from tuition around 8 pm through Sector 3/4 park when the accused attacked him with stone and a knife, a senior police officer said.

The victim sustained injuries in his back, neck and ear, police said, adding he was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where his

condition was stated to be stable.

An FIR was registered in the matter and a police team apprehended four boys aged between 15 to 17 and arrested Neeraj (19), the

officer stated.

The officer said that initial probe suggests some of the minors were addicted to psychotropic substances.

Further investigation is underway, he added.