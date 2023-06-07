4 injured in firing in Delhi’s Jafrabad

New Delhi: Four men, including two brothers, were injured allegedly after some unidentified people opened fire at them in northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad area, police said on Tuesday. A video of the incident, which took place late Monday evening, went viral on social media. Police got information around 9 pm about firing on Street Number-38, Jafrabad. When police reached the spot, they found empty cartridges lying there. They were informed that the injured were taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra hospital, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sandhya Swami said.



A video of the purported incident is being circulated on social media. In the video, three people are seen walking on a street where the victims were sitting. Later, they return to the spot and open fire at the people sitting there. One of the victims collapses on the spot, while the others manage to run away.

The injured were identified as Sameer Khopad (20), Abdul Hasan (18), Arbaaz (25) and his brother Hamza (20), Swami said. Khopad, Arbaaz and Hamza have previous involvements in criminal incidents. The injured have been referred to Guru Teg Bahadur hospital for further treatment, police said.

The CCTV cameras of the area are being checked and multiple teams have been formed to nab the culprits. It is also being checked whether the victims had any previous altercation or fight with anyone. The reason will be ascertained after the arrest of the accused.