4 injured after gas leakage fire in city

New Delhi: Four people, including two minors, sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out due to gas leakage from a cylinder on the rooftop of a house in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Sunday, police said.

After the police received a call at around 1 pm regarding a fire incident involving a gas cylinder on the roof of a house, a team immediately rushed to the spot.

By the time police arrived, the fire already doused with the help of a fire brigade tender, officials said.

The preliminary inquiry revealed that there was no gas cylinder blast, police said, adding that the fire broke out after a gas leakage from the cylinder kept on the rooftop.

The injured -- Dheeraj, 20, his wife, a 19-year-old, and two minors aged 16 years -- were taken to the hospital. Of the four, two are undergoing

treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, while the other two have been referred to a higher medical centre.

Police said the condition of the injured was being monitored, and statements of family members and witnesses are also being recorded to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Police said initial findings indicate that the fire originated from a gas leak, and there was no explosion at the spot.

Police are assessing the extent of damage caused by the fire, and whether any safety norms related to the storage and handling of gas cylinders were also being followed.

Further investigation is underway, police said.