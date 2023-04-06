4 hotel staffers heldfor making obscene videos of visitors

Four employees of a city hotel have been arrested by the Cyber unit of Dwarka district police for allegedly making obscene videos of their guests and visitors in the hotel and extorting them, Delhi Police said on Wednesday. The arrested men have been identified as Vijay Kumar (22), Ankur (29), Dinesh (24) and Deepak Kumar (20), all are residents of Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur. According to police, a complainant filed a case alleging that

he along with his friend went to hotel, The Great Inn OYO. On February 1, they received a message with an obscene video of him and his friend from an unknown Instagram ID on his friend’s Instagram ID. The extortionist demanded Rs 5 lakh from the complainant as

well as his female friend for not

making the video viral. A case was registered under section 67A IT Act and 384 IPC and an investigation was taken up by a team laid by inspector Jagdish Kumar under the supervision of ACP Operations Ram Avtar. M Harsha Vardhan, DCP,

Dwarka, said that during the investigation, the mobile number used on the Instagram ID was found issued in the name of Monu Tonk, a resident of

Pilkhuwa, Hapur, UP, but the address was found fake. A raid was conducted at a house at Pilkhuwa, Hapur, UP on March

30 where Vijay was detained who disclosed that the said SIM is being used by him but he

did not disclose regarding the fake Instagram ID and mobile phone. The police served a notice to him under section 41.1 Cr.P.C. to join the investigation.” “On April 1, Vijay Kumar along with his friend Ankur and Dinesh joined the investigation. Vijay disclosed that he worked at a pharmacy in Pilkhuwa for one and half years. Thereafter, he joined Bajaj Finance Credit and worked for six months but he was not satisfied with the salary. In May 2022, he got a job at The Hotel Great Inn OYO as receptionist cum house-keeping in charge. Later, he also brought Ankur and Dinesh for the job in the same hotel, the official said.