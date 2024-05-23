4 held for killing Delhi man over love dispute

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested four individuals for the murder of a man over not accepting the love relationship of his sister-in-law.



The police were informed about the incident through a missing complaint registered at the BHD Nagar Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Ravi alias Sonu resident of Shiv Enclave, Dichaun Road, Najafgarh, Delhi.

The arrested accused were identified as Neeraj Sherawat (28), a resident of Jhajjar, Haryana, Seema alias Rinku (34), wife of Deepak, Neeraj Dahiya alias Chhota (25), both residents of Shiv Enclave, Najafgarh, Delhi, and Anubhav Malik (24), a resident of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Police, the case began on March 24, when Jyoti reported her brother Ravi missing since the night of March 5-6. Initial efforts to locate him were unsuccessful, which led to an FIR under sections 365, 302, 120-B, 34 of the IPC, and the Arms Act at BHD Nagar Police Station.

Police investigation showed that Ravi resided with his elder brother and sister-in-law, Seema, at Shiv Enclave. Ravi disappeared after contacting Neeraj Sehrawat, with CCTV footage showing his movements until he vanished. His phone was traced near his house until March 8, and then around Janakpuri until May 19.

Suspicion arose when Ravi’s sister, Jyoti, noted misleading information from Seema and Neeraj Sehrawat. Technical surveillance revealed that Seema’s phone was used by Neeraj Dahiya, with both their locations coinciding near Gang Nahar, Modi Nagar, UP, the night Ravi disappeared. Confronted with evidence, Seema and Neeraj Dahiya confessed that Ravi was shot and his body dumped near Gang Nahar, Modi Nagar, matching an unidentified body previously registered under FIR No. 120/24 in Sardhana, Uttar Pradesh.

The motives were Seema’s affair with Neeraj Sehrawat and financial disputes with Ravi. They planned the murder with Neeraj Dahiya’s help and procured a weapon through Anubhav Malik. Ravi was lured, shot, and his death masked by uploading old Instagram videos.