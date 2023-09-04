4 held as major drug trafficking ring busted ahead of G20 Summit

New Delhi: Four individuals were arrested on Sunday in connection with a major drug trafficking ring operating just ahead of the G20 Summit in the capital city.



The suspects were apprehended with a staggering 160 kilograms of poppy straw, highlighting the successful efforts of law enforcement in curbing the illegal drug trade.

The drug cartel had been using the railway parcel service as a means of transportation for their illicit activities. Among the arrested, Pappu Kumar, a 37-year-old resident of Seelampur, Delhi, had been working on a contract basis with the railway parcel

service for the past 15 years, serving as a mediator between the senders and receivers involved in this drug trafficking network.

The swift action by the Crime Branch followed a tip-off about a massive consignment of poppy straw being transported via the railway parcel service.

The three other arrested individuals include Sonu, aged 33 and Chand, aged 39, both residents of Sonia Vihar, and Farukh Ansari,

aged 24, from Rajeev Nagar, who was the intended recipient of the illegal drugs. The authorities also seized two vehicles used to transport the poppy straw.

Investigations have revealed that the poppy straw was sourced from Jharkhand, and Farukh Ansari was a prominent figure in this drug trafficking operation. He purchased the poppy straws for a mere Rs 2,000 per unit and sold them for a higher rate of Rs 3,000, concealing the illicit substance under the guise of shipping readymade garments.

The authorities are currently conducting further investigations to uncover the entire network of individuals involved in this illegal

drug trade.