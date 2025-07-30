4 Delhi Police personnel booked for extorting Rs 40L from doctor

NEW DELHI: A serious case of extortion and torture has come to light involving four Delhi Police personnel, who allegedly abducted and extorted Rs 40 lakh from a city-based doctor.

The matter came to the attention of the police following a complaint lodged with the Vigilance Department of the Delhi Police.

According to the complaint submitted to the Vigilance Branch, Dr Neeraj Kumar and his staff were forcibly taken from his office to a police booth at Peeragarhi Camp, where they were allegedly tortured by the accused, including a police constable.

Dr Kumar was coerced into paying a substantial sum, prompting him to seek financial help from relatives. In response, his brother in Bangalore transferred Rs 20 lakh into his account.

During this period, one Ajay Kashyap arrived and acted as an intermediary between the doctor and the accused. Kashyap’s driver collected Dr Kumar’s chequebook and obtained his signatures on multiple documents, including an RTGS form. Subsequently, Rs 10 lakh was transferred to Kashyap’s account via RTGS, and Rs 6.5 lakh was withdrawn in cash using a cheque.

Additionally, a known acquaintance of Dr Kumar, Mr Riyaz, directly handed over Rs 4 lakh to Kashyap. In total, Rs 20.5 lakh was extorted before Dr Kumar was

released by the accused.

An inquiry was promptly initiated, during which Ajay Kashyap admitted to handing over Rs 10.5 lakh in cash to SI Neetu Bisht of Paschim

Vihar East Police Station.

Following the investigation, a prima facie case was established under Sections 308(2), 308(3), 140(3), 115(2), 127(2), 61(2), and 3(5) of the BNS Act. An FIR was registered on July 27, 2025, at Paschim Vihar East Police Station after consultation with senior officials.

Ajay Kashyap, SI Neetu Bisht, Head Constables Vishal Chillar and Ajit Singh, and Constable Parmod were arrested. Further investigation is underway to determine the full extent of the alleged offence.