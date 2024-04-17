4 cargo warehouse agents held for iPhone theft

NEW DELHI: The IGI Delhi Airport Police team has arrested four cargo warehouse agents for pilfering mobile phones from a shipment at the IGI Airport. The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered by the CEO of the Delhi Cargo Service Pvt Ltd at the IGI Police Station.

The arrested accused were identified as Sunil Mishra (32), son of Kamla Prasad Mishra, a resident of Mahipalpur, Delhi, Prahlad Kumar (27), son of Anil Prasad, a resident of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, Chandan Prasad (30), son of Timal Prasad, a resident of Najafgarh, Delhi, and Vinay Kumar Singh (39), son of Subhash Singh, a resident of Arrah, Bihar.

According to the Police, the arrests followed a trail leading back to the agents, who had served at the Delhi Cargo Service Centre (DCSC) for three to five years. The stolen iPhones were part of a DHL shipment from Chennai bound to Chicago, USA, handled by Air India Airlines and stored at the DCSC warehouse upon arrival in Delhi. The theft was discovered after DHL officials in Chicago noticed a discrepancy in the shipment. Authorities were alerted to the theft on April 5, leading to an intensive investigation headed by the team of Delhi Police. The police team employed CCTV footage analysis and extensive staff interviews at the cargo terminal to pinpoint the suspects. Upon interrogation, they confessed to stealing the iPhones due to financial constraints, aiming to own the latest model without the means to purchase it.

The iPhones were recovered from their possession, confirming their involvement in the crime. The successful arrests were aided significantly by the cooperation of DCSC management, who provided crucial information and support throughout the investigation process.Further inquiries are ongoing as the police look to wrap up the case and prevent such incidents in the future.