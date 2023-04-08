4 arrested in Nangloi robbery case

New Delhi: A few days after a daylight robbery in a jewellery showroom in Outer Delhi’s Nangloi area, the police have solved the case and arrested five robbers in connection with the incident, said Delhi police on Friday. They have recovered 258 grams of gold, 110 grams of silver and Rs 28,000 from their possession. Four pistols used in the commission of crime have also been seized. They have been identified as Nitesh (26), Paramjeet aka Pata (26), Abhishek aka Abhi (22), Raunak (24), and Rajat (23), all are residents of Rohtak, Haryana.

DCP Outer district Harendra Kumar Singh said that on April 4 at 2 pm, four armed miscreants had entered a jewellery showroom ‘Omprakash Jewelers’ in the Nangloi area and brandished a pistol. They looted 1 kg of gold and about Rs 4 lakh cash from the shop at gunpoint and fled on a scooty.