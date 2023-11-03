4 arrested for Uber Eats job fraud: Cops

New Delhi: The Cyber Police Station in Rohini district has dismantled a gang of fraudsters who had been deceiving gullible people under the pretence of offering part-time employment with Uber Eats, police informed on Thursday.



The arrested accused persons have been identified as Md Nayeem (32) a resident of Telangana, Bhargav Manish Kumar Sojitra (22), Nasit Keyur Bharatbhai (25), Sayal Bithalbhai Kanani (20), all three are residents of Gujarat’s Surat.

This operation, led by a dedicated team of law enforcement officers, resulted in the apprehension of four suspects and the seizure of several key items, including seven mobile phones, five debit cards, five SIM cards, two laptops, and four cheque books.

The victim received a message on the messaging platform Telegram on June 11, 2023, offering a part-time job opportunity with Uber Eats.

The individuals behind the scheme assured the complainant that they represented local restaurants and hotels aiming to boost their revenue and brand value. In return, they promised a substantial commission.

Initially, they gained the complainant’s trust by crediting Rs. 7,000 into his account after he placed an order worth Rs 11,000. However, as the complainant continued to book orders at multiple restaurants, he realized he couldn’t withdraw the funds from his account. Distressed, he contacted the fraudsters via Telegram, only to be coerced into making further bookings or risk having his user ID and password suspended.

Eventually, the complainant discovered that he had been swindled out of approximately Rs 3,40,000.

Through a combination of technical analysis and human intelligence, the culprits’ operational base was pinpointed in Mota Varacha, Surat, Gujarat.