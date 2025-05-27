4 arrested for cheating in government job test

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have busted an organized cheating racket involving impersonation in a government job examination, arresting four individuals, including a dummy candidate, two staff members of a private school, and a woman who facilitated the operation.

An anonymous source tipped the Greater Kailash Police Station about the racket.

The accused were identified as Sumit Dahiya (29), a resident of Village Gopalpur, Sonipat, Haryana, 40-year-old lady resident of Majra, Kanjhwala, Delhi, Bimal Kumar Singh (59), a resident of Savitri Nagar, Delhi and Baljeet Singh (50), resident of Garhi East of Kailash, New Delhi.

According to the police, the incident occurred during the exam for the post of Junior Secretariat Attendant under the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, conducted by the CBSE at a private school in Hemkunt Colony, Greater Kailash-I.

The arrested impersonator, identified as Sumit Dahiyamhad been promised 6 lakh rupees to appear in the examination on behalf of the original candidate, Ankur.

The investigation revealed that Dahiya used Ankur’s original Aadhaar card and admit card to gain access to the exam centre and submit the OMR sheet in his place.

On May 18, the principal of the examination centre alerted the patrolling police team about suspected impersonation.

Upon verification, the police confirmed the fraud and registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Police Station Greater Kailash. Following the arrest of Dahiya, a special team led by SHO Greater Kailash and supervised by ACP C.R. Park, Dinesh Sharma, apprehended three more individuals involved in the racket.

These included Bimal Kumar Singh, a physics teacher at the exam centre, and Baljeet Singh, an office superintendent at the same school.

During interrogation, Dahiya disclosed that a middleman had arranged the operation and that the woman, known to him, accepted Rs 2 lakh to facilitate his entry.

She, in turn, introduced him to Bimal Kumar Singh and Baljeet Singh, who were each paid Rs 50,000 to ensure he faced no hurdles while entering the exam hall.

Police recovered Ankur’s original Aadhaar card, admit card, and the OMR sheet filled by the dummy candidate.

Efforts are ongoing to trace the original candidate, Ankur, and the unidentified middleman behind the scheme.

Authorities commended the alertness of the school principal and the swift action by the police team. All arrested individuals are currently in custody, and further investigation is underway.