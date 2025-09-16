380 cops strike 25 gangster hideouts

New Delhi: In a major crackdown on gangster networks, 380 officers of the Delhi Police’s Dwarka unit conducted simultaneous raids at 25 locations in the early hours of Monday, arresting six individuals and detaining 26 others in connection with extortion and firing incidents.

The operation led to significant recoveries of arms, cash, and luxury items. Under the supervision of DCP Dwarka Ankit Singh and led by ACP Operations Ramavatar along with senior inspectors from multiple police stations, the raids targeted hardened criminals linked to extortion, firing, and robbery cases.

Police recovered Rs 34.75 lakh in cash and gold jewellery worth about Rs 50 lakh from the residence of a financier of Kapil Sangwan. The seizures also included eight pistols—both sophisticated and country-made—along with 29 live cartridges, three magazines, a bulletproof Fortuner SUV, an Audi car, 14 luxury watches, laptops, iPads, walkie-talkie sets, and a cash-counting machine. Mobile phones and other electronic devices confiscated during the searches are undergoing forensic examination to trace links with gang leaders operating from abroad.

Six gangsters, including repeat offenders, were arrested in Dwarka raids as part of a major Delhi Police operation against organised crime.