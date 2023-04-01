38-year-old woman found dead at OYO hotel room in Noida

Noida: A 38-year old woman was found murdered inside the room of an OYO hotel in Sector 63 area of Noida on Friday night. Police have found that the woman had checked into hotel with a man in the morning and he has been arrested by police.



As per police, the deceased woman’s male friend, identified as Sonu (27), a native of Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh has been arrested by police. Sonu used to work as daily wage labourer and lived at rented house in Bahlolpur village in Greater Noida West.

A senior police officer at Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissionerate said that the deceased woman was married and had two children but was into an extra-marital affair with Sonu. The woman and her lover Sonu hail from Etawah and were previously known to each other.

“The woman had checked into the hotel with Sonu who left the hotel around 7 pm after locking the door from outside. Around 8 pm when a hotel staffer came to the room and saw it locked from outside, he opened the door and found the woman lying on the floor in bathroom with a rope/scarf tied around her neck,” said Amit Pratap Singh, assistant commissioner of police-I, Noida.

The ACP informed that preliminary findings revealed that a heated argument broke out between the two after which the man strangulate the woman.

“Police have found that Sonu was getting married and the woman’s was unhappy over this. On Friday, a heated argument broke out between them over the issue after which Sonu killed the woman and fled away. He was arrested from his house on Saturday after police filed a case against him on the basis of complaint filed by the woman’s husband who was informed about the incident by police,” Singh said while adding that while the woman’s husband and the accused were friends, he was totally unaware of their relationship.

While police are yet to ascertain how the woman was killed, an autopsy of the body has been conducted and reports are awaited.

“The accused was produced before the court and sent to jail on Saturday. Further investigations into the case are underway,” the ACP added.